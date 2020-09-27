JJ Watt Posts Family Photo With Brothers at Heinz Field
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 27 2020
J.J. Watt and his winless Texans take on T.J. Watt, Derek Watt and the undefeated Steelers today in Pittsburgh. It's the first time all three brothers are on the same field together in the NFL and the eldest brother took time to post a photo of the trio at Heinz Field ahead of the game.
According to NFL.com, this is only the fourth time three brothers will play in an NFL game together. Derek, far left, plays fullback for the Steelers while T.J., far right, is one of the top pass rushers in the NFL. J.J. has already established himself as a likely Hall-of-Fame selection.
It's pretty remarkable that all three brothers went from Wisconsin to the NFL. But it's even more stunning that two brothers ended up on the same team and their team just so happens to play their brother's team outside of the division. The odds certainly are low, but this photo proves sometimes you hit the jackpot. Multiple times.