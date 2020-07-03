J.J. Redick Has 'No Comfort Level' With Resuming NBA Season
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 03 2020
J.J. Redick likely spoke for a lot of players on Friday. The New Orleans Pelicans guard said he's no comfort level with the NBA's restart and the bubble situation in Orlando. While he's going to play, he said there's nothing about the situation that's comfortable.
ESPN's Malika Andrews obtained a statement from Reddick:
A key part of the statement is below:
"To say that we have any comfort level would be a lie. There is no comfort level. We're not with our families; we're not at our homes; we're isolated in a bubble in the middle of a hot spot in the middle of Florida -- while there's social unrest going on in the country and we're three months away from potentially the most important election in our lifetimes. So there’s all that going on."
Redick says he thinks playing is the right thing to do and he's going to move forward and play in Orlando with his teammates. That said, it's clear things aren't going to be sunny and wonderful in the NBA's bubble.