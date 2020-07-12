NBA Players Already Begging For Retweets to Chug Light Beer in the Disney Bubble
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 12 2020
NBA players have been inside the Disney Bubble for less than a week. Some, less than 24 hours. Time is either flying or dragging. The Internet seems to have moved on from pictures of boxed cafeteria food and players are now doing that thing where they ask for retweets to do super basic stuff - like shotgunning light beer.
This started with Ringer Podcast Network employee J.J. Reddick who shared a picture of a can of Bud Light on social media during a round of golf. It will not take long before someone gets sent home because they said they would sneak onto Space Mountain for 50k retweets.