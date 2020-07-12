VIDEO: Jiri Prochazka Scores Brutal Knockout of Volkan Oezdemir
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 11 2020
Jiri Prochazka landed an absolutely brutal right hand to knock out light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir on the final fight of UFC 251's preliminary card. Prochazka was making his UFC debut and left a big-time impression with his performance.
After a back-and-forth first round, Prochazka began to assert himself as the second round opened. Just 49 seconds in he landed a brutal right hand to Oezdemir's chin and ended the fight.
Check out the finish below:
That punch landed as flush as any I've seen in a long time and it dropped a guy with a really good chin.
Prochazka has now won 11 fights in a row and 10 of those have come via knockout. He was the Rizin FF light heavyweight champ before entering the UFC and owns knockout wins over C.B. Dollaway, Fabio Maldonado and Muhammed Lawal. He's only lost once since June of 2013 and that came against Lawal in 2015. He later avenged that defeat in April of 2019.
At 27, Prochazka is entering his prime. He's fun to watch, has a ridiculous reach and obviously has big-time power. He's also clearly got a great chin, because he ate some big shots from Oezdemir in the opening round and survived. Prochazka is one for MMA fans to watch in the light heavyweight division.