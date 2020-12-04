Jimmy Johnson Denies Tipping Skip Bayless Off About the Herschel Walker Trade 31 Years Ago
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 4, 2020, 10:23 AM EST
The Dallas Cowboys traded Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings 31 years ago. Jimmy Johnson, in his first season as the coach of the Cowboys, turned Walker into a ton of draft picks that would help him build a three-time Super Bowl winning roster. Yesterday on Undisputed, Skip Bayless claimed that Johnson had ran the trade by him before he pulled the trigger. This morning, Johnson went on Twitter to deny this ever happened.
What a random thing for Skip to claim three decades later. It will be interesting to see how he handles this rebuttal from Johnson. When Jalen Rose called Skip out for his claim that he had been a star high school basketball player, Bayless confirmed he averaged 1.4 points a game because "my integrity and credibility has been questioned by many of my Twitter followers."
Of course, there were records to back that up. It's entirely possible the two had a conversation about the trade and somewhere along the line the facts got lost in the sands of time.