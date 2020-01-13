VIDEO: Jimmy Johnson Surprised On-Air With News He Made the Hall of Fame
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 12 2020
Jimmy Johnson is going to Canton. The long-time head coach and broadcaster found out he's going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame live on television as he was surprised with the announcement in the middle of FOX's halftime show during the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks playoff game. It was an incredible moment.
David Baker, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's president, surprised Bill Cowher with the announcement he made it, and did the same to Johnson on Sunday. Needless to say, the former Dallas Cowboys coach was overcome with emotion, as was his long-time quarterback, Troy Aikman.
Here's the video:
The emotions were so real, it was amazing:
Johnson was the head coach at both Oklahoma State and Miami at the college level and led the Hurricanes to a national championship in 1987. His remarkable 52-9 record there got him the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching job.
He spent five years as the Cowboys' head coach, raising them from the bottom of the NFL to two Super Bowl titles. He left and moved on to coach the Miami Dolphins for four years, and went 36-28, reaching the playoffs three time.
Overall he reached the postseason in six of his nine seasons as an NFL head coach, with two Super Bowl wins. He absolutely belongs in the Hall of Fame among the best to ever do it.