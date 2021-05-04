Jimmy Garoppolo Compares Upcoming QB Battle With Trey Lance to His Own With Tom Brady
The San Francisco 49ers picked Trey Lance with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jimmy Garoppolo both survived the weekend and remained on the team and now there is a quarterback competition. It reminds Garoppolo of a similar situation when he was drafted by the Patriots. Riiiight. Via NFL.com:
"I know there's going to be competition between us, like it was with Tom when I got drafted to New England. But at the end of the day, all you can ask for is the opportunity ... I'm ready for the competition."
Garoppolo obviously sees himself as keeping his job if he's going to compare himself to Brady here. The only real comparison between the two situations is that there were multiple quarterbacks on both rosters. Lance was the third pick in the draft and clearly the future plan for the franchise at quarterback. Garoppolo played in six games last season.
Garoppolo was the No. 62 pick in the draft in 2014. Tom Brady was a three-time Super Bowl champion who hadn't missed a game in five seasons. He would go on to win three of the next five Super Bowls. Should Garoppolo and the Niners win multiple Super Bowls while Lance is still on his rookie deal, we can revisit this comparison.