Jimmy Garoppolo to Erin Andrews: "It Feels Great, Baby" By Kyle Koster | Nov 01 2019

Jimmy Garoppolo made enough plays during last night's game against Arizona to preserve San Francisco's perfect record. He was understandably all smiles during a postgame interview with Fox's Erin Andrews. Andrews seemed to enjoy it too.

And we love to see pleasant interactions between two professionals, don't we, folks?

The QB of the UNDEFEATED San Francisco @49ers!



Jimmy Garoppolo joined @ErinAndrews after the TNF win! pic.twitter.com/eJTdw3WzeJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2019

Usually I have a pretty good Spidey sense for how these things are going to play out in the media ecosystem. But this one? It's a real mystery.

Will Garoppolo be criticized for calling a female reporter "babe" or will it largely be laughed off like it was when Rob Gronkowski did similar? Will there be a glut of thinkpieces asking how the reaction and perception would be different had, say, Lamar Jackson done the same thing? Maaaaaybe.

It's all very exciting and definitely a worthwhile discussion for someone who is very much not me to have.