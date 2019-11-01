The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Jimmy Garoppolo to Erin Andrews: "It Feels Great, Baby"

By Kyle Koster | Nov 01 2019

Jimmy Garoppolo made enough plays during last night's game against Arizona to preserve San Francisco's perfect record. He was understandably all smiles during a postgame interview with Fox's Erin Andrews. Andrews seemed to enjoy it too.

And we love to see pleasant interactions between two professionals, don't we, folks?

Usually I have a pretty good Spidey sense for how these things are going to play out in the media ecosystem. But this one? It's a real mystery.

Will Garoppolo be criticized for calling a female reporter "babe" or will it largely be laughed off like it was when Rob Gronkowski did similar? Will there be a glut of thinkpieces asking how the reaction and perception would be different had, say, Lamar Jackson done the same thing? Maaaaaybe.

It's all very exciting and definitely a worthwhile discussion for someone who is very much not me to have.