Jimmy Garoppolo to Erin Andrews: "It Feels Great, Baby"
By Kyle Koster | Nov 01 2019
Jimmy Garoppolo made enough plays during last night's game against Arizona to preserve San Francisco's perfect record. He was understandably all smiles during a postgame interview with Fox's Erin Andrews. Andrews seemed to enjoy it too.
And we love to see pleasant interactions between two professionals, don't we, folks?
Usually I have a pretty good Spidey sense for how these things are going to play out in the media ecosystem. But this one? It's a real mystery.
Will Garoppolo be criticized for calling a female reporter "babe" or will it largely be laughed off like it was when Rob Gronkowski did similar? Will there be a glut of thinkpieces asking how the reaction and perception would be different had, say, Lamar Jackson done the same thing? Maaaaaybe.
It's all very exciting and definitely a worthwhile discussion for someone who is very much not me to have.