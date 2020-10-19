Jimmy Garoppolo Threw a Bunch of Very Short Passes For Many Yards
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 19, 2020, 8:25 AM EDT
Jimmy Garoppolo had his best statistical game of the season during the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Jimmy G had a season-high 268 yards, three touchdown passes and 23 completions. So was the key to the Niners' success letting their star quarterback air it out? Not quite.
Six of Garoppolo's 23 completions were thrown to Deebo Samuel and they were all behind the line of scrimmage. This accounted for more than a third of Jimmy G's passing yards.
Pretty crazy, but it worked. Kyle Shanahan deserves a lot of credit for identifying what worked - incredibly short passes that allowed guys like Samuel to do the rest. His quarterback stayed out of trouble and his team won. Not exactly the way you'd expect someone to employ one of the best quarterbacks ever, but results are sometimes more important.