Jimmy Garoppolo Confirms He's the World's Worst Texter
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 29 2020
Jimmy Garoppolo has admitted to being the world's worst texter.
Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers teammate George Kittle has claimed the quarterback is the "worst texter in the world," Garoppolo confirmed it Wednesday night.
Man, that's devastating. Can you imagine any women wanting to date this guy after that admission? Sure he's rich, handsome has a $1 million smile and is a really good quarterback, but he might not return a text for three whole hours. Run for the hills ladies!
Honestly, this is the kind of content I love from Super Bowl week. We have a ton of days just dedicated to absolute silliness and we get stories like this.