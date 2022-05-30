Jimmy Butler Gave the Camera the Middle Finger After a Huge Fourth Quarter Basket
By Stephen Douglas
Jimmy Butler had another great performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Butler made a tough layup to cut the Boston Celtics lead to three early in the fourth quarter. The Celtics called timeout as Miami Heat fans in attendance went crazy. As Butler walked over to high five some teammates he appeared to give the television camera the middle finger.
Now, Butler and Max Strus have a history of giving the middle finger during games. Considering ESPN was cutting away from fingers earlier in this series, they probably aren't thrilled Butler chose to do this right here.