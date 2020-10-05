Jimmy Butler Beat the Lakers With a Little Help From Tyler Herro's Upper Lip
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 04 2020
The Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers in game 3 of the NBA Finals behind a 40 point triple-double from Jimmy Butler. While Butler carried the Heat, he did get a little help. Kelly Olynyk had 17 off the bench and Tyler Herro also scored 17, which he punctuated with an and-one against Rajon Rondo after the game had already been decided and added a sneer.
It's kind of adorable. Just a 20 year old closing out an NBA Finals game and making a face to show the world how tough he is. Well, he earned it. And the Heat earned it.
Short handed they came out strong and held off the Lakers. It was tied in the fourth. In an 0-2 hole they could have crumbled. No one besides Pat Riley would have blamed them. But they fought and won and earned a ridiculous sneer. Game 4 is Tuesday. Let's see if it comes back to haunt them.