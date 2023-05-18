Rate Jimbo Fisher's Gun Joke
By Kyle Koster
Jimbo Fisher led Texas A&M to a 5-7 campaign in 2022, which was a bit of a disappointment considering the quality of his roster and the financial commitment to the program. But that hasn't stopped him from speaking into the occasional microphone over the offseason, taking those opportunities to jab Sonny Dykes and TCU and to hone his standup material.
Fisher spoke at the Dallas A&M club last night and the conversation turned toward quail hunting and hunting in general and how he likes to shoot things. Then he tried to land a joke about being thankful he doesn't bring a gun to practice.
Without any video, it's tough to know how it landed.
Edgy stuff is always going to draw a mixed reaction. All the best comics know that and often lean into it. Perhaps it's best to reserve judgement until we see the entirety of the tight five Jimbo emerges with in the future.