Jim Zorn Didn't Know His Playcalls Were Being Broadcast By XFL
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 13 2020
Jim Zorn is back in football after an eight-year absence. The 66-year-old is the head coach and general manager of the XFL's Seattle Dragons and he might want to read up on the league's rules. On Saturday during his team's first game, Zorn had no idea the plays he was calling were being aired live during the broadcast.
Zorn was calling plays for the offense because the team's offensive coordinator, Mike Riley, was absent dealing with a family matter. The head coach subbed in for playcalling duties and was "absolutely shocked" that the plays he called were being aired on the broadcast.
Here's what he had to say:
“I think it gave a fan a chance to hear and see something they’ve never heard before, but I felt very exposed. Information on a football team has to be guarded a little bit, so we just got it right out there. I know it had to be fun for everybody, but not super fun for me to reveal all that stuff. But I was glad I didn’t stutter or fumble the play calls.”- via Seattle Times
Having a behind-the-scenes look into the playcalling process was a pretty big feature of what the XFL is doing and it was not a secret that we'd see that. I guess Zorn just didn't pay attention?
Here's an example of another game having a playcall aired:
You can bet a lot of teams will be changing their playcalls for Week 2.