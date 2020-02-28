Jim Rome Goes on Epic, Spot-On Rant About Tom Brady Free Agency Rumors
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 27 2020
Jim Rome absolutely nailed it on Thursday. The veteran radio host went on a protracted rant about the ridiculous rumors surfacing about Tom Brady's free agency. It was so well done.
Rome even says he'd rather drink a gallon of Ben Bartch's smoothies than have to listen to more of these rumors.
Check this out:
Rome is so right. Every day there seems to be a new, breathless rumor about Brady's future home. But there's only one person all these rumors benefit: Tom Brady.
You can bet some of these veteran reporters are actually getting well-sourced information, but it's not hard to figure the leaks are coming from Brady's side of things.
Like Rome, I'm done with all this speculation. It's annoying and it doesn't actually move the conversation along. We'll know where Brady is going in three weeks and -- despite the speculation -- he's still most likely to wind up back with the Patriots.