Is Jim Nantz Retiring From Masters Broadcast?
Jim Nantz signed off from his Final Four coverage on Monday night by thanking all of his friends watching on television, capping a 37-year run that saw him get one last iconic call and plaudits from every corner. It's the end of something yet not the end of everything because the CBS stalwart will be right back in his traditional position at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend calling the Masters.
Because Nantz has given no indication he intends to step away from the responsibilities and privileges associated with golf's most picturesque stage. In fact, he's envisioning some remarkable longevity, having previously stated a goal of working through the 100th Masters, which will be played in 2036. Can you even imagine what golf will look like by then? Or if some sort of sentient robot will be the one to ultimately replace the venerable broadcaster? Makes you think.
At 63 years-old, Nantz still has plenty left in the tank and long-term plans. It will be weird to have college basketbal's big weekend without him, yet that pales in comparison to how odd it will be when someone else is conducting business on Amen Corner.
Thankfully there's no reason to freak out.