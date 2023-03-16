Some Guy Absolutely Hated Grant Hill Putting During Jim Nantz's Masters Read
Jim Nantz's first Masters read of the NCAA Tournament included an assist from his broadcast partner Grant Hill, who lined up his own putt against the backdrop of extremely pleasing music. It was a cool little creative touch even if taped-down cords and cheap carpet isn't quite as aesthetically pleasing as the azaleas in Augusta.
Hill, who wasn't even aiming at a hole, did a nice job selling that he got the break and speed correct for the bit. The man seated behind him, however, was less than impressed.
Does this gentleman know the New York Mets' thumbs-down guy? Or is it just a go-to move for that generation?
Either way, an electric and unscripted moment.