Everyone Should Know This Old Clip of Jim Nantz Being Pulled Into a Hot Tub By the Utah Jazz Exists
By Kyle Koster | Apr 30 2020
Big case of writer's block happening here so please forgive the cheap trick of dipping back into the way-back machine to recycle content. It's just that this clip came across the transom the other day and I was struck by how many poor unfortunate souls are going about their day blissfully unaware of its existence.
It's a fresh-faced Jim Nantz back in 1985 reporting on the Utah Jazz as they did battle in a playoff series against the Houston Rockets. Pretty standard stuff, right? Well, for about 15 seconds, until the camera pans to John Stockton, Rich Kelley, Bobby Hansen and Pace Mannion chilling in a hot tub.
Anyone familiar with Chekov's Gun knows what has to happen.
Nantz, fully clothed, sells being pulled into the water like a skilled professional wrestler. This is how you can tell he was always destined for greatness.
So there, marginally more people have now seen this amazing slice of life. If I can't be creative, the least I can be is helpful.