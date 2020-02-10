Jim Harbaugh Travels to Italy, Discovers Most Beautiful Fountain in the World, Grimaces
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Michigan Wolverines football team is currently on the Italian vacation that replaced their Florida Spring Break. When in Rome, Jim Harbaugh plans to put the “college back into college football.” That includes looking at art and stuff. Like the Trevi Fountain which, I mean, look at Harbaugh look at this damn fountain. No one in this image looks like they’re looking at something beautiful.
Those are faces you make when you’re looking at Fountain Correctional Facility in Alabama.