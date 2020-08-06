Jim Harbaugh Accused Ohio State Coach Ryan Day of Breaking Rules
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 06 2020
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State's Ryan Day are already at each other's throats and its more than two months until their teams will meet at the Horseshoe. During a conference call among the Big Ten's coaches on Monday, Harbaugh reportedly interrupted Day and accused his Buckeyes of violating rules regarding on-field instruction.
Harbaugh apparently asked Day about a photo that showed an assistant coach working with Buckeyes linebackers, which is prohibited by the NCAA until Friday. Day shot back with, "How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?"
Day was not thrilled about the incident and the following scene unfolded during an Ohio State team meeting later on Monday:
During an Ohio State team meeting later Monday, according to Bucknuts, Day purportedly told his players that the Wolverines better hope for a mercy rule this season because his team was "going to hang 100 on them."
Given Harbaugh's track record against Ohio State, I'm not sure poking the bear was the best move. I am sure, though, that Paul Finebaum would agree with me.
Day took the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record during his first season as the team's head coach in 2019. They also steamrolled Harbaugh's squad 56-27. That loss made Harbaugh 0-5 against Ohio State during his time at Michigan. The Buckeyes have won 15 of the last 16 matchups in the series.
Frankly, if Harbaugh has issues about a potential rules violation he should take it up with the Big Ten or the NCAA. Calling out another coach during a conference call is such a weak move.