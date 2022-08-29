Jim Harbaugh's 'Biblical' QB Comments Not Exactly Inspiring
Jim Harbaugh said something weird today. I know, hard to believe he'd do that again. Yet here we are. On Monday, Harbaugh was asked about Michigan's quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. McNamara, of course, is the incumbent after leading the Wolverines to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last year and McCarthy is the sophomore challenger with loads of potential.
Instead of giving a normal answer like a normal person, Harbaugh said the process was "biblical" in a meandering monologue that included a Solomon name drop. He also seemed to vaguely allude to the idea that fate will determine the correct choice.
Harbaugh did include some nice things about how both quarterbacks are playing before getting literal biblical, but it still doesn't really inspire confidence, does it?
Admittedly, the usual non-answers that accompany these kinds of questions to football coaches are rarely inspiring. It's just a weird way to shoehorn a Solomon reference into an answer about quarterbacks. Very Harbaugh, though.
We will see what biblical really means once Harbaugh decides which guy will start.