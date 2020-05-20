Jim Harbaugh Has No Problem Playing Without Fans
By Stephen Douglas | May 20 2020
Jim Harbaugh appeared on Get Up this morning to talk about the possibility of playing a season without fans. He is fine with it. Maybe because the Wolverines have scheduled road games at Michigan State and Ohio State, but also for safety and logistical concerns.
Here's the transcription from The Detroit News:
“You could definitely test both teams, you could test the officials and everybody, but can you test 100,000 fans coming into a stadium?” Harbaugh said. “Probably not. Without a vaccine, you probably couldn’t do that. To answer your question, heck yeah I’d be comfortable coaching a game without any fans. If the choice were play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans. And darn near every guy I’ve talked to on our team, that’s the way they feel about it.”
This is good to know. If college football is somehow able to play game this season, there is no way there should be fans involved. Harbaugh gets it. His players get it. The games are what is most important (besides everyone's safety, of course), so it shouldn't be a big deal if people have to watch from home.
The ultimate question remains, though -- should they play college football? They will need to take all the precautions that professional sports leagues will take, but without the players risking their health receiving any of the money from the television deals.