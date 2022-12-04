Jim Harbaugh NFL Rumors Returning in Full Force
Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines are once again very good this season and are all but assured a spot in the College Football Playoffs for a second consecutive year after winning the Big 10 Championship last night. It took 12 hours for rumors about a potential Harbaugh return to the NFL to hit the news cycle.
Ian Rapoport wrote this on Sunday morning:
Sources say multiple NFL teams have been doing background work recently on Harbaugh, who led Michigan to the Big Ten championship and locked up a College Football Playoff bid with Saturday's 43-22 win over Purdue.
One NFL source plugged into the situation said they believe Harbaugh would consider a return to the NFL, and a source with another team that could be running a head-coaching search said they believe Harbaugh would discuss an opening if asked and weigh the right situation.
This is no surprise after Harbaugh briefly considered returning to the NFL last year. He reportedly had interviews with the Minnesota Vikings before they decided to go in another direction. At that point Harbaugh announced that he was fully committed to Michigan for the long run and signed a lucrative extension to prove it.
But this Pandora's Box of rumors has already been open. As long as Harbaugh's Wolverines put up quality seasons, we'll have some iteration of the above report every year. Even if Harbaugh insists publicly and privately he's not going to leave. Such is the nature of this game.
So prepare yourself. This is not the last we'll hear about Jim Harbaugh's potential return to the NFL.