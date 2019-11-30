Jim Harbaugh to Media: I'll Answer Your Questions, Not Your Insults By Ryan Phillips | Nov 30 2019 Leon Halip/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh was noticeably salty after his Michigan Wolverines were hammered by the Ohio State Buckeyes, 56-27, in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh is now 0-5 against Ohio State since taking over as Michigan's head coach and the games have rarely been close. When asked what the difference between the two teams was, Harbaugh claimed he'd answer the media's questions but not the insults.

Check this out:

Jim Harbaugh took exception to a question about the gap between Michigan and Ohio State



(via @BSB_Wolverine) pic.twitter.com/rrGxzRTGbk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 30, 2019

Harbaugh was asked if talent, preparation or coaching was responsible for the gap between Michigan and Ohio State. I mean, the Wolverines have gotten hammered repeatedly by the Buckeyes, I think that's a fair question. But Harbaugh wasn't having it.