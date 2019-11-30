The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Jim Harbaugh to Media: I'll Answer Your Questions, Not Your Insults

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 30 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 16: Michigan Wolverines Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh watches the replay during the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State 40-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Leon Halip/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh was noticeably salty after his Michigan Wolverines were hammered by the Ohio State Buckeyes, 56-27, in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh is now 0-5 against Ohio State since taking over as Michigan's head coach and the games have rarely been close. When asked what the difference between the two teams was, Harbaugh claimed he'd answer the media's questions but not the insults.

Check this out:

Harbaugh was asked if talent, preparation or coaching was responsible for the gap between Michigan and Ohio State. I mean, the Wolverines have gotten hammered repeatedly by the Buckeyes, I think that's a fair question. But Harbaugh wasn't having it.