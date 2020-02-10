Jim Harbaugh Gave The Pope a Michigan Helmet And a Pair of Jordans
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Michigan Football program is studying abroad in Rome. Jim Harbaugh met the pope. He came bearing gifts. Michigan opted for the #ForzaBlu hashtag as “Forza Azzurri” was already spoken for.
Not great video. Harbaugh handing Michigan helmet and Jordans to the Pope pic.twitter.com/UDAW9TINxy — angelique (@chengelis) April 26, 2017
The helmet gets an 8.5/10. Perfection would have been a winged maize and blue miter. Harbaugh was excited afterward.
Harbaugh on handing the helmet and shoes to the Pope pic.twitter.com/oofYeEX6VB — angelique (@chengelis) April 26, 2017
Harbaugh also went paintballing and sampled the local cuisine.
Forgot this Harbaugh paintball video pic.twitter.com/H4jrf0120I — angelique (@chengelis) April 26, 2017
As promised, @CoachJim4UM joins me for part 2 Roman pizza review ??@stoolpresidente @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/Ip8xxV2wlV — Wilton Speight (@WiltonSpeight) April 25, 2017
This point is obvious. We might as well come out and say it. Jim Harbaugh is clearly having no fun being a college football coach right now. The poor man is dying to be breaking down film in an NFL draft war room right now. Just look at him.