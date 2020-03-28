Jim Edmonds Hospitalized, Being Tested for Coronavirus
By The Big Lead | Mar 28 2020
Former Major League Baseball standout Jim Edmonds shared a series of Instagram stories from a hospital detailing his coronavirus test. The four-time All-Star is currently a broadcaster for Fox Sports Midwest.
Edmonds said he thought he was tough enough to get through without seeking a test but eventually needed to “find out if I have been infected or just super sick" and that he was "not taking any chances because it is so hard to get tested by the rules of the CDC.”
He has not yet revealed his results.
Last week Edmonds' $2,000-plus trip to Costco was covered by Bravo.
The 49-year-old played 17 seasons in the bigs and earned eight Gold Gloves.