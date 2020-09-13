Jilted Lover Patriots Fans Heartbroken Over Tom Brady's Week 1 Hype Video
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 13 2020
When you get a divorce, the last thing you want to see is the celebratory wedding video of your ex and their new lover. Unfortunately for Patriots fans, Tom Brady just can't help himself. Unburdened with the shackles of "the Patriot way," Brady is in love with his new life in "Tompa Bay" and can't help but shout it from the highest rooftop.
Or in this case, on all of his social media channels.
Patriots fans had to know this was coming. Brady has posted pregame hype videos for years. They used to get Patriots fans all hot and bothered. This one must do the same thing, but for all the wrong reasons.
Brady plays his first NFL game in a non-Patriots uniform today when the Bucs take on the Saints in New Orleans in the marquee 4:30 p.m. ET game. It will be impossible for lovesick Patriots fans not to tune in and watch their former sweetheart in action. But like the hype video above, the end result will be anguish and jealousy, the true emotions of a deserted lover forced to watch their ex enjoying life without them.