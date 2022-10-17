Roundup: Jets Upset Packers; Earthquake Off Coast of Central America; Emmanuel the Emu Sick With Avian Influenza
Jets upset Packers at Lambeau Field ... 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Central America, no damage reported ... Emmanuel the emu, a TikTok star, is sick with Avian Influenza ... Republican Kari Lake refuses to say whether she would accept election loss in Arizona ... Eric Andre and Clayton English file lawsuit over police stop at Atlanta airport ... Adam Kinzinger insists Trump is required by law to testify about Jan. 6 insurrection ... Mexican priest suspended after recommending parishioners carry guns to fight off drug cartels ... Jonah Hill has been cast to play John Daly ... Kroger and Albertsons merging ...
Robert Kraft got married! [TMZ]
In the Land of Too Much Television, This Nerd Is Queen [New York Times]
Following the goal posts on Tennessee's euphoric night of greatness [The Athletic]
The spookiest cities in the US -- and why they still scare us [CNN]
Victor Wembanyama Has Always Done Things Differently [New York Times]
Skip Bayless Tweets Rob Gronkowski Should Unretire After Cameron Brate Taken Off the Field on a Stretcher [The Big Lead]
Herschel Walker may actually think he has a real police badge. Though we can't be sure. [CNN]
Here's Walker flashing his toy badge at the debate over the weekend.
Allow TJ Lavin to give you a tour of the new Challenge house.
ICYMI: Bruce Willis and John Travolta team up yet again.
Dudes bein' guys.
AC/DC-- "Thunderstruck"