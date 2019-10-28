Jets Trade Leonard Williams to Giants By Liam McKeone | Oct 28 2019 Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Philadelphia may be the City of Brotherly Love, but the Jets and Giants are showing there's no shortage of camaraderie in the Big Apple. Maybe I shouldn't go that far, but they did decide to help each other out today. The Jets have agreed to trade former top-10 overall pick Leonard Williams to the Giants for a third-round pick in the draft this April, as well as a fifth-round pick next year.

Trade: Jets traded Leonard Williams to Giants for a 3 this year and a 5 in 2021, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

That's an awfully high price to pay for Williams. As talented as he is, the production just hasn't been there from any standpoint. The Jets are probably feeling pretty good about getting something as high as a third for a guy who has been on the trade block for a few weeks now.

Price aside, Williams has the potential to form a powerful inside duo with 2019 first-round pick Dexter Lawrence. It's now on the Giants to prove that Williams can produce like they believe he can. Williams has 20 total tackles this year, along with five QB hits, but has no sacks.