Jets Sent Doctors MRIs of Kelechi Osemele's Shoulder, But They Were Blank

The New York Jets were undressed in front of a national audience on Monday night against the New England Patriots. This is not the first time this has happened, nor does it seem likely to be the last. The franchise's woes continued into the week, when offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele revealed the team had sent MRIs of his shoulder to doctors, but they were, in fact, blank. They sent blank MRIs. To real doctors. To evaluate.

Kelechi Osemele says that Jets GM Joe Douglas admitted to him that the team inadvertently sent blank MRIs to doctors. KO said Douglas called it an “honest mistake” by the team — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 23, 2019

For those who are out of the loop, Osemele and the Jets are embroiled in a rather heated controversy right now. Osemele believes he has a serious shoulder injury and needs surgery, while the Jets have continued to insist their doctors say surgery is optional and wouldn't sign off on a procedure. Neither side is happy with one another.

This revelation came to light after Osemele talked to the press following a third opinion that confirmed his rotator cuff was torn and he would need surgery. As if the Jets haven't had enough bad press this week.