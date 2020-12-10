Jets Nominee For Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Plays For the Ravens
By Liam McKeone | Dec 10, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
The NFL has announced each team's nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, given to one player every year who stands out for their actions off the field and contributions to their community. The most noteworthy nominee this year was Myles Garrett, who is one year removed from attempting to bash Mason Rudolph's head in with his own helmet on the football field. Garrett clearly took all the criticism of his character over the last 12 months to heart and has made an effort to change that negative perception through community activism.
A good story. However, this year, there was also humor found in the nominees. Because the New York Jets' nominee was Pierre Desir. Why is that funny? Because Pierre Desir now plays for the Baltimore Ravens. He was cut by the Jets last month.
Man, the Jets keep on Jetsing. Not a win in the first 12 weeks of the season and now they don't even have an actual Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominee.
Obviously these nominations were made a while ago and the Jets cutting Desir had no reflection on the quality of his person, merely his play. But it's yet another reason to laugh at the Jets in a year that keeps bringing us those reasons.