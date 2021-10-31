Game of Mike White's Life Interrupted By Two Very Jets-y Interceptions
By Stephen Douglas
Mike White started the first game of his NFL career on Sunday. His first quarter was flawless as he completed his first 11 passes and technically all 14 of the passes he threw were caught. It's just that two of them were caught by Cincinnati Bengals defenders. Even worse, both interceptions bounced off Jets.
The first interception was bad enough, but the second one, which came on the very next possession, bounced off the helmet of a wide-open Michael Carter.
So there were a lot of positives there! Except for the blooper reel stuff. There's just something about the way the Jets quarterbacks are throwing interceptions this season. It's somehow more entertaining than usual.