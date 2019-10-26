Kelechi Osemele Tale Takes Another Turn After Surgery By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 26 2019 Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Kelechi Osemele might not be the only one on his way out of the New York Jets' building.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the offensive lineman has undergone a successful surgery, but the procedure unapproved by his New York employers revealed more extensive damage than originally predicted. Thus, both his team and the NFL Players' Association are looking into action against the Jets' team doctor for violations of State Medical Board Regulations.

Osemele, 30, came over to the Jets via an offseason trade with Oakland. He has not played in a game since New York's Week 3 tilt in New England. His shoulder has been injured since training camp, but that didn't stop him from partaking in the Jets' opening games. Since then, the lineman and the team have engaged in a war of words over the injury's severity. The Jets did not authorize the surgery, as there were questions about its severity.

The former Pro Bowler Osemele indicated that he would get the procedure with or without team approval earlier this week. He also expects the Jets to release him at the end of the season.

New York (1-5) returns to action on Sunday afternoon against Jacksonville. Osemele was listed as "doubtful" on the team's Friday injury report.