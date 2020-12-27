Jets Called For Worst Roughing the Passer Penalty Ever on Baker Mayfield
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 27, 2020, 2:21 PM EST
The New York Jets are attempting to win their second straight game after losing their first 13 games. They are not a very good team so they need all the help they can get, even against the Cleveland Browns. So when Folorunso Fatukasi gets called for roughing the passer on Baker Mayfield for this, well the Jets don't really stand a chance.
Fatukasi barely bumped Mayfield and Baker didn't even flop. Twitter was beside itself, dubbing this the worst roughing the passer call of all-time.
Amazingly, the Jets are leading a game where a call like this went against them. Not a great look for the Cleveland Browns, whose playoff chances drop significantly if they can't beat the 1-13 New York Jets.