Jets and Bills Fans Brawled in Section 302 During the Season Opener
Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 12 2019

As the Jets dismembered the Bills, 48-28 Sunday, fans from both teams brawled in the upper deck. Most most of the video you’ll just see shoving and then a group of about seven people fall down at the same time. Then, at the :34 mark, watch the upper right corner of the screen as a Bills fan in a David Nelson jersey (#86) gets drilled with a punch. It’s tough to tell what happens after that, but security shows up. I’m going to guess alcohol was involved. [via Brian Bassett]



