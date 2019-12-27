VIDEO: Adam Gase Press Conference Cut Short By Fire Alarm By Liam McKeone | Dec 27 2019 Adam Gase chuckles about the fire alarm

Adam Gase's first season as head coach of the New York Jets has not exactly been smooth. His team is 6-9 with one week to go in the regular season, his budding young quarterback missed games with mononucleosis, and the media is already calling for his head.

All that brings us to today. In series of circumstances that feels entirely too on the nose, Gase's weekly press conference was cut short after a fire alarm went off in the Jets' building.

The fire alarm cut Adam Gase's presser short ? pic.twitter.com/dDdpz4Pcks — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 27, 2019

I mean, come on. It's just too easy.

Gase and the media were forced to leave the building for about ten minutes while the alarm was investigated, but were eventually allowed to return.

We've been allowed back in the building. You all can stop worrying about us. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 27, 2019

Gase appears to have a good sense of humor about it, which lines up with his reported attitude that as long as the checks clear, he's doing alright for himself.