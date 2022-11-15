Finally, A Jesus Christ Simulator For Gamers
Things move pretty quickly these days and if you take the advice of Ferris Bueller it only leads to missing more of the breakneck action. So things like Vice's announcement of the world's first Jesus Christ simulator can slip by the goalie only to be discovered a few months later when Entertainment Weekly breathed new life into the story. But we're here now and what's important is that gamers can finally —FINALLY— get in on that long-awaited RPG action of walking in J.C.'s sandals. Here is the trailer for I Am Jesus Christ, which expected to be available in full some time next year and available in preview form beginning on Dec. 1.
You probably have some questions. Chief among them: why and how? Well, there are answers but we can't promise you won't be further from comprehension or find them satisfying.
Maksym Vysochanskiy, CEO of SimulaM, said the initial inspiration for the game goes way back. “Basically, over 20 years ago, I was so inspired by computer-animated movies like Shrek and Toy Story that I thought, ‘It would be great to make such a movie about Jesus Christ,’” he said. Over time, the idea began to take the shape of a video game.
Fill in the blanks as needed there. In the 40 minutes or so since people became aware of this game's existence en masse, the content has been incredible. Which is something expected.
Unfortunately for the developers, though, it also has ridiculously high meme potential. “We already had that problem with our trailers, but... somebody needs to make such a game,” replied Vysochanskiy, when I asked him whether he was worried about what the internet would do with his work.
There you have it. For better or worse mankind will have a game where you get to be Jesus. We're through the looking glass.