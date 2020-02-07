Jessica Mendoza Signs New ESPN Deal, Leaves Mets and Sunday Night Baseball
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 07 2020
Jessica Mendoza has signed a multi-year extension with ESPN; she is stepping down from her role as an advisor from the Mets and will transition from the Sunday Night Baseball booth to be a color commentator on weeknight games. The news was first reported by the Associated Press and quickly confirmed by ESPN and the Mets.
As we wrote before, the Mets job caused a bunch of conflict-of-interest criticism for her that did not apply to other people who have dual roles in baseball and media, including Pedro Martinez (TBS/MLB Network and Red Sox), Frank Thomas (Fox Sports and White Sox), and Al Leiter (MLB Network and Mets).
This criticism reignited when she spoke negatively about Mike Fiers, the former Astros pitcher whose whistleblowing tore the lid of the sign-stealing scandal. The Astros scandal directly led to the exit of new Mets manager Carlos Beltran.
Mendoza had been an analyst on Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN's marquee MLB package, since late in the 2015 season. Her new roles at ESPN include the radio broadcast for the World Series and additional studio assignments.