Roundup: Jessica Chastain on Playing Tammy Wynette; Zach Wilson Benched; Japan Upsets Germany at World Cup
Lisa Murkowski, Mary Peltola win re-election in Alaska ... The latest on the Colorado Springs shooter ... $740 million in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy ... Jessica Chastain discusses playing Tammy Wynette ... Stocks were up on Wednesday ... World economy slows but is doing better than expected ... Justice Dept. wants to question Mike Pence in Jan. 6 probe ... Congress is going after Ticketmaster ... "Avatar: The of Way Water" set to open big ... Seven Michigan State players charged in tunnel fight ... Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery ... Sean Payton eyeing two NFL jobs ... Aaron Rodgers has been playing with a broken thumb ... Zach Wilson benched by Jets ...
Highlights from Japan's stunning upset of Germany at the 2022 World Cup.
Spain embarrassed Costa Rica 7-0 at the World Cup.
Cate Blanchett took the Colbert Questionnaire.
Pearl Jam -- "Black" (MTV Unplugged)