Roundup: Jessica Chastain's 4th of July Message; Robert Crimo Captured After Manhunt; Joe Chestnut Reigns Again
Six dead, 24 wounded in Illinois mass shooting ... Suspect Robert "Bobby" Crimo apprehended after manhunt ... Witnesses recount terrifying Highland Park shooting ... Jessica Chastain flips the bird on July 4 ... Teenager will lose leg after shark attack ... European markets were up on Monday ... Russia is gaining in Eastern Ukraine ... U.S. housing crisis is growing ... Commodity prices lower, raising hopes inflation may ease ... James Cameron may not direct final "Avatar" films ... How "Stranger Things" landed "Master of Puppets" for the finale ... ESPN's Hank Goldberg died at 82 ... Brittney Griner appeals to Joe Biden asking for release from Russia ... Joey Chestnut dominated the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest again ... Nation's top offensive tackle commits to Miami ... Drew Lock fired back at the U.S. Open ...
John Oliver really hates these dolls that keep washing up on the beach.
10 minutes of everyone at SNL bullying Colin Jost.
Jon Stewart has professors break down what's next after Roe v. Wade overturn.
