Jesse Watters Says Republican Platform Is to Prevent Federal Government From Functioning
Donald Trump was indicted again on Tuesday, this time for his actions in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Trump was hit with four counts in the case and they are big ones. Fox News reacted to the developments about how you would expect. On The Five, they tried to downplay the news and host Jesse Watters was in rare form.
As Watters read the charges out, he noticed one was for preventing the federal government from functioning -- obstruction of and attempt to obstruct and official proceeding. His reaction to that was to ask if preventing the federal government from functioning isn't just the Republican party's platform.
Depending on where you sit on the political spectrum that's funny to you for different reasons. And, he's actually kind of right.
I'm not sure people are prepared for how crazy the next 18 months are going to be. I mean, things are going to get wild.