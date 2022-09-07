Jerry Seinfeld Blames Timmy Trumpet For Mets Losing NL East Lead
Like their crosstown counterparts, the New York Mets are in the middle of a huge second half slide. Entering Wednesday night's action they had lost three of the last four and -- after leading all season -- had fallen into a first-place tie atop the NL East with the Atlanta Braves. One of the franchise's biggest fans thinks he knows the reason.
Jerry Seinfeld took to Instagram and blamed Timmy Trumpet's recent in-game performance for the team's recent collapse. Seinfeld commented on the following post:
Here's what he said:
Seinfeld is, of course, referring to a moment from a week ago when Timmy Trumpet performed "Narcos" live at Citi Field as closer Edwin Diaz took the mound.
Here's video of the performance:
Since that game the Mets are 3-3 and have been caught by the Braves. Is Timmy Trumpet the reason? Seinfeld sure thinks so. MLB curses can pop up where you least expect them, so maybe he's right.