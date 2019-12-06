Jerry Jones Snaps on Dallas Sports Talk Radio By William Pitts | Dec 06 2019 Dallas Cowboys v Detroit Lions | Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

After their third consecutive loss last night, the Dallas Cowboys look like they have no idea what they're doing. Despite the exceptional amount of talent clearly present on the roster, the team has not been able to perform, and it showed in a 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears that really wasn't that close.

Once again, owner Jerry Jones has had to face up to his team's loss of form. Although he has been reluctant to take more drastic action, such as replacing head coach Jason Garrett immediately, the 77-year-old has been outspoken about his desire for better results.

Earlier today, as part of an interview for Dallas sports talk radio station 105.3 "The Fan", Jones lost his cool with hosts Kevin Hageland and Colby Sapp, who asked him whether he was "embarrassed".

"Get your damn act together yourself, okay?" said Jones. "We're gonna have a good visit this morning, but settle down just a little bit. ... I don't like your attitude. I’ve been traveling all night and don’t have the patience to jack with you today."

Maybe it's right what they say about it being lonely at the top.