Jerry Jones to Robert Kraft, For Some Reason: 'Don't F--- With Me'
The NFL owners got together this week to do some very important rich guy stuff. Jim Irsay made headlines by saying maybe Dan Snyder should be removed as owner of the Washington Commanders, but it doesn't appear anything will come of that. So we shift our attention to an even more serious situation: Jerry Jones swearing at Bob Kraft. Or as ESPN called it, the pair had a "heated exchange."
The sources said Kraft joined the overwhelming majority in strong support for the measure, with Jones the lone dissenter in the owners-only session, eventually telling Kraft, "Don't f--- with me."
Kraft replied, "Excuse me?"
"Don't mess with me," Jones said.
The measure then passed, sources said.
That's it. That's the story. There are no other details. Just Jerry Jones, all alone, voting against Roger Goodell getting a new contract and telling Robert Kraft "don't f--- with me" for an unknown reason. In fact, there are so few details about this that it seems more likely this was some kind of joke exchange that was then relayed to the press, possibly to distract from other things.