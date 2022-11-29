Jerry Jones Left Searching For Shot of Jack After Prolonged Coughing Fit on Live Radio
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was a guest on Shan & RJ via 105.3 The Fan this morning. There was much to discuss. He has an excellent football team that is circling the idea of adding Odell Beckham Jr. into the mix, though that process has been complicated by an unfortunate plane incident.
His efforts to discuss all the happenings were impeded by an aggressive coughing attack that kept on going each time you thought it was about to stop. And when it did stop, Jones was left searching for a time-tested remedy.
A shot of Jack.
Elite media laughter here by the co-hosts. No one can sell a joke like sports radio dudes who have a high-profile guest on the call-in line. Comforting to know that will never change.