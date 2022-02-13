Jerry Jones Says Philadelphia Fans Are Frauds Because They Are Actually 'Good People'
By Stephen Douglas
Jerry Jones is in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl this week and took some time to appear on Takeoff with John Clark. Since Clark is from Philadelphia, he asked Jones about Philly sports fans and his answer may surprise you. Jones appears to accuse Philly fans of being... good?
You probably thought "fraud" was incendiary enough, but good people? Santa didn't take a D batter off the stocking cap for this.
And yet Jerry, in the most Jerry way possible, was able to top that by explaining that whenever Philly fans are really giving it to him there's nothing he likes more than making a kissy face at them. Jerry really doesn't need much time to make things weird.