Why Is Jerry Jones Like This?
Jerry Jones is saying weird stuff again. During his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the Cowboys' owner got really descriptive about rookie linebacker Micah Parsons' talent. It got creepy.
Here's what he had to say:
I'm sorry but what the hell is Jerry talking about? Just say Parsons is talented and a very skilled football player. Why does everything Jones says have to sound creepy? Simplify, Jerry, just simplify.
This has been a pattern for years. Remember back in 2020 when he said he had been thinking about signing Dez Bryant while in the shower? Or when he compared CBA negotiations to owls having sex with chickens? Or the time he got weird talking about Kyle Pitts? The examples of Jones being weird are endless.
Now every time I watch Parsons make a tackle I'm going to think about Jones saying "mothers milk" in a creepier fashion than Immortan Joe. This needs to stop.
Those close to Jerry need to have an intervention.