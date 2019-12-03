Jerry Jones: Jason Garrett Will Be Coaching in the NFL Next Year
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 03 2019
Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this morning and gave his weekly affirmation that Jason Garrett is still the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Will he be next year? Jerry was a bit more vague.
That is beautifully unspecific. Will he be coaching the Cowboys? Is there more context? Yes.
Even by adding that, it's still not an assurance that Garrett will be the guy coaching the Cowboys next year. For a little more context, earlier in the interview Jones called Garrett a terrific coach. Even when he's slightly cryptic about Garrett's future, it still seems extremely unlikely that he parts with his longtime head coach.