Jerry Jones: Jason Garrett Will Be Coaching in the NFL Next Year By Stephen Douglas | Dec 03 2019 Buffalo Bills v Dallas Cowboys | Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this morning and gave his weekly affirmation that Jason Garrett is still the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Will he be next year? Jerry was a bit more vague.

Jerry Jones: “In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 3, 2019

That is beautifully unspecific. Will he be coaching the Cowboys? Is there more context? Yes.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: “Nobody has the exclusive skills to get the job done so that collectively you can win a Super Bowl. But there are qualified people. Jason Garrett is one of them. In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 3, 2019

Even by adding that, it's still not an assurance that Garrett will be the guy coaching the Cowboys next year. For a little more context, earlier in the interview Jones called Garrett a terrific coach. Even when he's slightly cryptic about Garrett's future, it still seems extremely unlikely that he parts with his longtime head coach.