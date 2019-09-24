Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott an 'Asset' to Cowboys By Riding Fake Pony and Spanking Self By Liam McKeone | Sep 24 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Whether you like, hate, or are indifferent to Jerry Jones, one thing is indisputable-- the man is a walking quote machine. Usually on purpose and sometimes by accident, Jones isn't afraid to give the press a weird nugget to chew on on for what seems to be his own enjoyment. It'll occasionally get him into hot water with his own players (like his "Zeke who?" quip during Ezekiel Elliott's holdout), but for the most part it amounts to nothing more than a fun game for the billionaire.

On Tuesday, Jones gave just that kind of quote when discussing Robert Quinn's pony-riding sack celebration from Sunday's win over Miami.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan when asked about Robert Quinn’s sack dance: pic.twitter.com/Unvv8S5fgh — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 24, 2019

As is often the case, the line of thinking is a bit difficult to follow, but the gist is that Elliott riding a fake pony and spanking himself for reasons unknown is all the proof Cowboy fans need that he's an all-time player for the franchise. On the field, it's clear he's a great talent, but apparently we'll need to see Zeke doing his best literaly cowboy impression to appreciate the impact off the field.

Got all that? Good. This should be the first thing mentioned when discussing Elliott's impact on this iteration of the Dallas Cowboys 20 years down the road.