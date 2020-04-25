Jerry Jones' Made His Daughter Hold His Phone For No Apparent Reason
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 24 2020
The Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Then the broadcast showed owner Jerry Jones on his yacht. Jerry's daughter Charlotte was shown holding the phone for him. As if drafting from a super yacht wasn't enough of a power move, he's got someone holding his phone like his hands don't work.
If this were Succession, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones would be having a fit right now.
It's certainly a sign of the times that two of the main viral moments from the first couple rounds of the 2020 draft involve people holding other people's phones.
UPDATE: Either Jerry or Charlotte figured out she was overqualified to hold the phone.